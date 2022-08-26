scorecardresearch
Friday, Aug 26, 2022

Mere violation of bail condition not enough to cancel bail of Rana couple: Mumbai court

The court said no material was placed on record to indicate that the merits of the case would be affected due to violation of the bail conditions, and rejected the plea seeking cancellation of the bail granted to Navneet Rana and Ravi Rana.

The Rana couple was booked on charges, including sedition, for allegedly attempting to cause public disorder by announcing to chant the Hanuman Chalisa at the private residence of former Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray. (File)

In the detailed order rejecting the plea filed by the Mumbai police seeking cancellation of bail granted to independent lawmakers Navneet Rana and Ravi Rana, the special court said no material was placed on record to indicate that the merits of the case or trial would be affected due to violation of bail condition.

The Rana couple was booked on charges, including sedition, for allegedly attempting to cause public disorder by announcing to chant the Hanuman Chalisa at the private residence of former Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray. The couple was arrested on April 23 and granted bail on May 4. Among the conditions set by the court while granting them bail was the direction to not address the press on subjects related to the case.

The court order had said that any breach of the conditions shall entail cancellation of their bail. The Mumbai police cited statements given by them to the media which the police claimed violated conditions and threatened witnesses.

“It is not the case of the prosecution that due to the aforesaid statements, the investigation is hampered. No material is placed on record to indicate that the merits of the case or trial would be
affected due to violation of condition. Mere violation of the bail condition unless it affects the merits of the case, is not sufficient to cancel the bail granted to the respondents. Therefore, in my considered view, this is not a fit case to issue non-bailable warrant against the respondents on the count that they have violated conditions imposed upon them,” special judge R N Rokade said in his order passed on August 22. The detailed order was made available on Friday.

First published on: 26-08-2022 at 12:39:33 pm
Telangana: At Adilabad, IIT-H researchers document practices of endangered Thoti tribe for posterity

