Pain of Partition will not go away by mere symbolism but by tangible action: Sena

TWO DAYS after PM Narendra Modi announced that August 14 will be observed as ‘Partition Horrors Remembrance Day’, Shiv Sena on Monday targeted BJP stating that saying that while celebrating the day, the ruling party must ensure that the seeds of the new Partition should not be sown due to the pain from the earlier Partition.

An editorial in the party’s mouthpiece, Saamana, said that the pain of Partition will not go away by mere ‘symbolism’ but tangible ‘action’, which needs to be taken and asked whether the current regime will do it.

The editorial said that BJP was determined to win over Pak-Occupied Kashmir (PoK) and started talking about the ‘Akhand Hindustan’. “That was the only remedy on the partition. But it was only the then PM Indira Gandhi, who managed to take revenge for the pain of Partition by dividing Pakistan into two, by destroying its base of the two-nation concept. The ruling party must ensure that the seeds of the new Partition should not be sown due to the pain from the earlier Partition,” it remarked.

The article further said that a lot would have been achieved by giving rights and their homes in the valley to the displaced Kashmiri Pandits. “The wounds of Kashmiri Pandits’ pain are disturbing for the country as much as the ‘pain of Partition’.

The pain of Partition will not go away by mere ‘symbolism’ but tangible ‘action’ needs to be taken. Will the current ruler do it?” asked the Sena.