Mere presence on ship does not prove conspiracy: Court on granting bail to 2

In its detailed order granting bail to two men arrested in connection to the cruise ship drug raid case by Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), a special court has said that merely because they were on the ship and some contraband was allegedly recovered from one of them, it cannot be said that they had conspired with other co-accused.

It also said that the role attributed to actor Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan and two others, whose bail pleas it had rejected last week, is “different” from these two men.

Special Judge V V Patil Tuesday had granted bail to Odisha residents Avin Sahu and Manish Rajgariya, who were booked for alleged consumption of ganja twice on the ship and possession of 2.4 gm of ganja, respectively.

So far, 20 people have been arrested in the case and NCB has claimed that all accused are “intrinsically connected”.

The court said the NCB had failed to point out any circumstances to show nexus between the two and other co-accused. It added that the aspect of proving conspiracy is required to be dealt with in depth “only at the time of trial”.

“In the present case, as far as applicant is concerned, respondent (NCB) failed to produce on record any evidence to show that he was either in contact with any of the accused or that in any way he is connected with the co-accused,” the court said in its detailed order made available on Wednesday.

It said that it agreed with the contention of Sahu’s lawyer Sana Raees Khan that though the same court had rejected the bail plea of Aryan, from whom too no drugs were recovered, their cases were on a different footing.

“…case of the present applicant (Sahu) is different from the case of accused number 1 (Aryan), in that, the present applicant has no WhatsApp chats, no connection with any of the accused. He has not disclosed the name of any accused or peddlers, he has no connection with drug peddlers. There is absolutely no evidence against the applicant regarding conspiracy. Merely because the applicant was present on the cruise, he cannot be said to have acted in conspiracy with co-accused,” the court said.

While the NCB had also seized Sahu’s phone, so far it has not made any submissions regarding his chats. The NCB had allegedly seized Aryan’s phone, retrieved chats within a day and claimed before the court that “incriminating material” has been found.

The court had last week denied bail to Aryan and two others on the grounds that all accused are connected by a common thread and hence, the charge of conspiracy has been invoked. In the detailed order, the court did not agree with NCB’s contention that because Aryan and two others were denied bail on grounds that there was prima facie evidence of conspiracy, the same observations were applicable to Sahu and Rajgariya. It said that merely because the bail pleas of Aryan and two others were rejected did not mean that the same analogy can be applied to the two accused.

The court also agreed with the contention of Rajgariya’s lawyer Taraq Sayed, who had pointed out that the panchnama drawn by the NCB did not mention from where 2.4 gm of ganja was recovered. “…so far as in respect of recovery is concerned, panchnama states that contraband was handed over to the NCB officers by a security officer (of the cruise). Thus, there is prima facie no cogent evidence on record regarding recovery of contraband from the applicant (Rajgariya),” the court said.

The court added that even if it were to consider Special Public Prosecutor Advait Sethna’s argument that the retracted voluntary statements recorded under Section 67 of the NDPS Act can be relied on during the bail stage, there must be some prima facie evidence supporting its case.