Mercury six notches down, but Mumbai puffs at 33.3 degrees

Two days after recording the season’s hottest day, Mumbai got some respite on Wednesday as the maximum temperature dropped to 33.3 degrees Celsius. On Monday, mercury had peaked to 40.3 degrees while humidity also remained high. In a slight respite to citizens Wednesday, the temperature dropped by 6.2 degrees Celsius over 24 hours. However, humidity continued to remain high at 60 per cent.

“There is some respite from Monday’s heat. But mornings and evenings are no longer pleasant,” Priya Agarwal, Kandivali resident, said.

The Indian Meteorological Department at Santacruz recorded a minimum temperature of 23.5 degrees Celsius, which is one degree above normal.

After a slightly extended chill, maximum temperatures in the city started showing an upward movement from March 15, in addition to the increase in humidity. On March 15, the city recorded maximum temperature of 36.6 degrees Celsius, which until then had hovered around 30 degrees Celsius.

On Tuesday, the maximum temperature touched 39.5 degrees Celsius, which was six degrees above normal.

The IMD has forecast a dip in maximum temperatures over next few days, however the minimum temperature will continue to hover around 23 degrees Celsius.

Strong north-easterly winds from the land region has been attributed to the rise in temperatures.