Mercury set to dip in Maharashtra, light rainfall forecast till Saturday: IMD

There might be some respite from the ongoing heat wave-like conditions in parts of Maharashtra with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasting light rainfall till Saturday. If light rain is recorded, it will be the first pre-monsoon shower to be received by the state.

The maximum temperature is also likely to fall by 2-3 degrees Celsius in the coming days, said IMD. “No significant change in maximum temperatures very likely over Maharashtra during next two days and fall by 2-3°C thereafter,” said IMD’s bulletin said on Saturday afternoon.

According to the district forecast and warning, thunderstorm with lightning and gusty winds at isolated places is very likely in Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, Ahmednagar, Pune, Satara, Kolhapur, Sangli, Nanded, Latur, Osmanabad, Amravati, Akola, Buldhana, Chandrapur, Gadchiroli, Gondia, Nagpur, Wardha, Washim and Yavatmal districts on Thursday and Saturday. Parbhani and Hingoli are likely to record rainfall on Friday and Saturday.

In Mumbai, partly cloudy skies were recorded on Wednesday. The IMD has forecast a cloudy sky for the next two days with minimum temperature between 26-27 degrees Celsius and a maximum temperature of around 33 degrees C.