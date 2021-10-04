Mercury rises in Mumbai, light rain forecast

In the absence of rainfall, the day temperature in Mumbai has steadily risen for the last three days, with Monday’s maximum temperature touching 34.5 degrees Celsius. Monday’s day temperature was 2 degrees above normal.

From 32 degrees Celsius on October 2, the maximum temperature has risen by at least 2 points in the last two days.

The highest maximum temperature recorded in October was 38.6°C in 2015. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the mean temperature for October for the city is 33.4 degrees Celsius.

The night temperature or minimum temperature recorded on Monday was also above normal. The IMD’s Santacruz observatory recorded a minimum of 26.3 degrees Celsius, which is 2 degrees above normal.

According to the seven-day forecast by the IMD, the maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to drop slightly by end of the week. Light to moderate rain with partly cloudy sky and thunderstorm is forecast for this week.

In the last five years, the maximum temperature in the city has remained above normal on most days in October. In 2018, the maximum temperature touched 38 degrees Celsius, on October 29, which was the second hottest October in a decade.

According to the city’s vulnerability assessment by the World Resource Institute (WRI) India, Mumbai is becoming warmer and facing a substantial increase in extreme rainfall events in recent years. It stated that Mumbai has seen a constant rise in temperature after 2007.

The number of extreme caution days is increasing, the report said. As per the data, on average, Mumbai sees 174 caution days and 187 extreme caution days per year.