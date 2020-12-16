Mercedes-Benz Classic Car rally: More than 40 vintage models impress car lovers in ‘rally for resilience’

The MBCCR ranks among the most prestigious one-make events of its kind in the world. (Express)

MORE than 40 varieties of vintage Mercedes-Benz cars made their presence felt at the 7th edition of the annual Mercedes-Benz Classic Car rally on Sunday morning in Mumbai. The route from Taj Lands End in Bandra to Worli Sea Face and back impressed the vintage car lovers with some star cars, including a Mercedes-Benz Nurburg.

The event also felicitated women police officers of Mumbai who are among the many Covid-19 warriors in the city.

Shri. Anil Deshmukh, Hon. Home Minister, Maharashtra and Mr. Santosh Iyer, vice-president, sales & marketing, Mercedes-Benz India flagging off the rally. Shri. Anil Deshmukh, Hon. Home Minister, Maharashtra and Mr. Santosh Iyer, vice-president, sales & marketing, Mercedes-Benz India flagging off the rally.

Perseus Bandrawalla, rally curator and Autocar India classic car expert, said, “This year’s MBCCR event is a special one.

This ‘rally for resilience’, emerging from a truly trying year, is best represented by these classic Mercedes-Benz cars that have remained resilient against the test of time.”

“For the last nine to ten months, we have all been fighting back against the pandemic. The Mumbai Police has lost several of its officers and constables, but our brave police officers are not going to give up and the fight will go on as long as it takes. I’m extremely happy to see events such as these recognising their service to society in this unprecedented time,” said Home Minister Anil Deshmukh, who was the chief guest at the event.

The event also felicitated women police officers of Mumbai who are among the many Covid-19 warriors in the city. The event also felicitated women police officers of Mumbai who are among the many Covid-19 warriors in the city.

The event, being organised by Autocar India since 2014, saw participation from several prominent faces on the classic car scene including Chairman of The Indian Express Group, Viveck Goenka, who participated with his Mercedes-Benz Nurburg.

The most popular Mercedes-Benz model cars from the 170V range, considered to be the predecessor to the E-class, were on display. The event included every generation of the Mercedes-Benz SL, S-Class and E-Class in almost everybody style. They were accompanied by, besides the Nurburg, the 230SL and the 190SL, cars from Mercedes’ 170V range. While 46 varieties of vintage cars were on display at Taj Lands, around 36 cars participated in the rally.

The MBCCR ranks among the most prestigious one-make events of its kind in the world.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App.