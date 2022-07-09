MERC allows power companies to recover fuel adjustment charges

The Maharashtra Electricity Regulatory Commission (MERC) has allowed power companies to recover fuel adjustment charges (FAC) for high prices of imported coal and short term power purchase. Consequently, nearly all electricity users across categories in the state will be paying more for electricity over the next four months, MERC said.

The Commission has issued instructions to that effect on Friday, said MERC chairperson Sanjay Kumar.

The FAC are for higher costs borne by the power companies in arranging power from January to April this year and will be recovered in bills from July to November 2022.

The actual payments will differ from discom to discom, and also as per the category of the consumer.

A Tata Power spokesperson said, “Distribution Licensees in Mumbai will start levying FAC charges in the electricity bill as per the rates approved by the MERC.”

According to the new slabs, majority of Tata Power consumers in Mumbai will still draw cheaper tariff in comparison to the other discoms, barring select categories which amount to relatively small consumer base..