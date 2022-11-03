scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Nov 02, 2022

Mephedrone seizure case: ANC seizes flats, godowns worth Rs 19 cr of kingpin

Earlier this year, the agency had seized 2,428 kg of mephedrone, worth Rs 4,856 crore, and arrested eight persons. A chargesheet was filed in the case in September.

Mephedrone seizure case, Mephedrone seized, Anti Narcotics Cell, Mumbai news, Maharashtra, Maharashtra government, Indian Express, current affairsThe seizures made were worth Rs 19.57 crore. The investigating officer has issued an order to forfeit the properties under Section 68F of the NDPS Act and a report has been submitted to the competent authority chaired by Dr Hari Govind Singh.

In one of its largest seizures of property believed to be purchased from proceeds of crime, the Anti Narcotics Cell (ANC) of the Mumbai Police earlier this week seized flats and godowns worth Rs 19 crore in connection with a mephedrone seizure case.

Earlier this year, the agency had seized 2,428 kg of mephedrone, worth Rs 4,856 crore, and arrested eight persons. A chargesheet was filed in the case in September. The police had alleged that the network led by main accused Premprakash Singh was allegedly involved in cooking mephedrone at factories in Gujarat and supplying it to peddlers in Mumbai.

An officer said that under sections 68E and 68F of the NDPS Act, they identified illegally acquired movable and immovable properties by Singh, a postgraduate in organic chemistry. “We found six bank accounts linked to him and his family members, which had Rs 1.14 crore. Besides, since 2019, he had purchased nine godowns at the Polaris building in Dahisar (East) and two flats — one in Northern Heights and another in Nishchay building. All of these investments were made after he got into the drug trade in 2018,” said ANC DCP Datta Nalawade.

More from Mumbai

The seizures made were worth Rs 19.57 crore. The investigating officer has issued an order to forfeit the properties under Section 68F of the NDPS Act and a report has been submitted to the competent authority chaired by Dr Hari Govind Singh. The accused will get a chance to prove the properties have been obtained through legal income.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key- November 2, 2022: Why you should read ‘Hindus as Minority’ or ‘...Premium
UPSC Key- November 2, 2022: Why you should read ‘Hindus as Minority’ or ‘...
Dial 1930, not 112: Bengaluru police in-house set-up to tackle cyber crim...Premium
Dial 1930, not 112: Bengaluru police in-house set-up to tackle cyber crim...
Why Sachin Pilot spoke out: Ashok Gehlot’s frequent barbs, silent Cong hi...Premium
Why Sachin Pilot spoke out: Ashok Gehlot’s frequent barbs, silent Cong hi...
Morbi Bridge Collapse | Bridge cable rusted, not repaired, police tell co...Premium
Morbi Bridge Collapse | Bridge cable rusted, not repaired, police tell co...

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 03-11-2022 at 05:29:31 am
Next Story

Andheri MLA demands closure of Gokhale Bridge

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Nov 02: Latest News
Advertisement