Mephedrone seizure case: ANC seizes flats, godowns worth Rs 19 cr of kingpin

In one of its largest seizures of property believed to be purchased from proceeds of crime, the Anti Narcotics Cell (ANC) of the Mumbai Police earlier this week seized flats and godowns worth Rs 19 crore in connection with a mephedrone seizure case.

Earlier this year, the agency had seized 2,428 kg of mephedrone, worth Rs 4,856 crore, and arrested eight persons. A chargesheet was filed in the case in September. The police had alleged that the network led by main accused Premprakash Singh was allegedly involved in cooking mephedrone at factories in Gujarat and supplying it to peddlers in Mumbai.

An officer said that under sections 68E and 68F of the NDPS Act, they identified illegally acquired movable and immovable properties by Singh, a postgraduate in organic chemistry. “We found six bank accounts linked to him and his family members, which had Rs 1.14 crore. Besides, since 2019, he had purchased nine godowns at the Polaris building in Dahisar (East) and two flats — one in Northern Heights and another in Nishchay building. All of these investments were made after he got into the drug trade in 2018,” said ANC DCP Datta Nalawade.

The seizures made were worth Rs 19.57 crore. The investigating officer has issued an order to forfeit the properties under Section 68F of the NDPS Act and a report has been submitted to the competent authority chaired by Dr Hari Govind Singh. The accused will get a chance to prove the properties have been obtained through legal income.