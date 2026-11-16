A house or a mephedrone lab? 130 kg chemicals recovered in Ahmedabad drug bust

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Sunday said it busted a mephedrone laboratory that was being operated out of the basement of a house in Ahmedabad and seized 130 kilograms of precursor chemicals.

The NCB’s Ahmedabad Zonal Unit said the raid in Sarkhej was part of a joint operation with Gujarat Police. Mephedrone is a banned substance under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

A statement from the NCB said, “The NCB Ahmedabad team launched Operation Synthetic Drug and conducted a search on the premises owned by one Mudassar Ahmed Khan in Gyaspur, Sarkhej. During the investigation, a clandestine laboratory, suspected of being used to produce mephedrone, was discovered in the basement of the premises. Tools, equipment, and chemicals were found in this laboratory, which are suspected to have been used for the manufacture of synthetic drugs.”