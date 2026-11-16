A house or a mephedrone lab? 130 kg chemicals recovered in Ahmedabad drug bust

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Sunday said it busted a mephedrone laboratory that was being operated out of the basement of a house in Ahmedabad and seized 130 kilograms of precursor chemicals.
The NCB’s Ahmedabad Zonal Unit said the raid in Sarkhej was part of a joint operation with Gujarat Police. Mephedrone is a banned substance under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.
A statement from the NCB said, “The NCB Ahmedabad team launched Operation Synthetic Drug and conducted a search on the premises owned by one Mudassar Ahmed Khan in Gyaspur, Sarkhej. During the investigation, a clandestine laboratory, suspected of being used to produce mephedrone, was discovered in the basement of the premises. Tools, equipment, and chemicals were found in this laboratory, which are suspected to have been used for the manufacture of synthetic drugs.”
The NCB team also found and recovered a 26.85-gram vial of mephedrone in liquid form, and 0.70 grams of the narcotic in powder form.
In a video statement, IRS Ghanasyam Soni, the NCB Zonal Director of Jodhpur who holds the additional charge of Ahmedabad, said the accused ran a cafe, and it was from his house that mephedrone and the precursor chemicals were recovered.
Sodium hydroxide pellets (0.424 kg), sodium hydroxide flakes (0.607 kg), sodium bicarbonate (0.535 kg), acetone (0.398 kg), sulphuric acid (1.311 kg), methylamine (0.592 kg), hydrochloric acid (0.810 kg), sulfur-free toluene (12.920 kg), industrial-grade methyl dichloride (MDC) (86.650 kg) were among the chemicals recovered from the house.
Also, laboratory equipment and apparatus, including heating mantles, digital magnetic stirrers, pipettes, round-bottom flasks, dropping
funnels, separating funnels and beakers were seized from the premises.
A detailed investigation was underway to establish the modus operandi, identify the source of the seized chemicals and their intended use, determine the roles of other individuals involved, and uncover potential inter-state links connected to the illicit manufacture and trafficking of synthetic drugs.
Director Soni said, “We have found links between the accused and Mandsaur in Madhya Pradesh. We are investigating this as well. The accused had just started the lab and was also running a cafe frequented by young people. We will coordinate with police, the Anti-Terrorist Squad and other agencies to crack down on such illegal operations.”
He also urged citizens to call the MANAS ‘1933’ helpline to report suspicious activities related to narcotics and drugs.