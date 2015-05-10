Meow meow queen ‘Baby’ Patankar taken to Satara for court appearance

Following Kalokhe’s arrest, 12 kg of mephedrone was found in his cupboard at Marine Drive police station on March 10.

Jailed drug peddler Shashikala, better known as Baby Patankar, was taken to Satara on Saturday where she is expected to be produced before a court on Sunday.

The Satara Police had sought her custody for its probe into the discovery of 112 kg of mephedrone in the home of Mumbai Police constable, Dharmaraj Kalokhe in March, who was dismissed later.

“The Satara Police took her to Satara on Saturday. She will be produced before a holiday bench of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substance Act court in Satara on Sunday,” said Patankar’s lawyer in Mumbai, N N Gawankar.

Patankar was remanded to judicial custody by a special court in Mumbai on May 6 after 14 days in the custody of the Mumbai Police Crime Branch.

“The Satara Police has taken Patankar to Satara on Saturday after handing in a transfer request in a Mumbai court. We have completed our investigation of Patankar,” said Dhananjay Kulkarni, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime).

Satara Police Superintendent Abhinav Deshmukh said, “We had applied to the court in Mumbai some time ago for Patankar’s custody. We have still not yet been able to interrogate her in connection with the drugs found in Kalokhe’s home.”

Patankar has been named as a wanted accused in the case registered at the Khandala police station in Satara district on March 9, after the consignment of drugs was seized from Kalokhe’s home.

Immediately after his arrest, Kalokhe had told the police that he received the drugs from Patankar and was holding it for her.

Investigations have so far revealed that that the duo had been travelling across Maharashtra and Goa for at least a week in early March when Kalokhe, who was posted then at the Marine Drive police station in South Mumbai, had taken leave from work.

Following Kalokhe’s arrest, 12 kg of mephedrone was found in his cupboard at Marine Drive police station on March 10.

Patankar, meanwhile, was arrested by the Mumbai Police in a private bus in Panvel on April 22, while she was heading back to Mumbai after a month on the run.

mumbai.newsline@expressindia.com

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App