Friday, Nov 04, 2022

‘Mentally ill’ man makes hoax call on terror attack at Haji Ali Dargah

The control room then alerted the local police station in Tardeo, which deployed a team of officials to the spot, along with a team from the bomb disposal squad.

In a similar incident in 2021, a man was arrested for making a hoax bomb threat call at Zaveri Bazar in Mumbai.

The Mumbai Police control room around 2 pm on Friday received a call from an anoymous person, who claimed that terrorists were planning to attack the famous Haji Ali Dargah in the city, said an officer.

First published on: 05-11-2022 at 03:29:18 am
