‘Mentally ill’ man makes hoax call on terror attack at Haji Ali Dargah

The Mumbai Police control room around 2 pm on Friday received a call from an anoymous person, who claimed that terrorists were planning to attack the famous Haji Ali Dargah in the city, said an officer.

The control room then alerted the local police station in Tardeo, which deployed a team of officials to the spot, along with a team from the bomb disposal squad. Thorough searches were conducted, but nothing suspicious was found. Police traced the caller to Ulhasnagar in Thane and found out that the caller was “mentally ill” and has been undergoing treatment. In a similar incident in 2021, a man was arrested for making a hoax bomb threat call at Zaveri Bazar in Mumbai.