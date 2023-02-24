Mentally challenged woman who was found roaming in city reunited with family

The Mumbai Police has succeeded in reuniting a mentally challenged woman, who was found roaming without any clothes in Borivali, with her brother who lives in Palghar. The woman was constantly uttering a word – ‘Parsa’ (a place in Bihar), which proved crucial for the police in locating her brother.

The police said that the woman, who is in her early thirties and was found roaming in Borivali in July last year, was reunited with her family early last week after the police station in Parsa helped Borivali police to locate her brother’s address in Maharashtra. Around midnight on July 9 last year, the Borivali police were informed about a woman roaming alone at Haridas Nagar. The Nirbhaya squad of the police station was then sent to that area. “We took her in custody and gave her clothes,” a police officer said.

During further inquiry, she gave her name as Nazreen Khan but could not give any other information about herself. She, however, kept repeating one word, “Parsa”. As the woman did not seem mentally sound, she was taken to Hindu Hriday Samrat Balasaheb Thackeray Municipal Hospital, Jogeshwari (East), for medical examination. “We started looking for her family members across the city. We started going through missing reports and even sent out a wireless message but we did not find any clue about her family. And keeping her safety in mind, we started looking for a suitable NGO but nobody agreed to admit her as she would bang her head against the wall and tear her clothes,” a police officer said.

Subsequently, the police took her in their custody under Section 100 (duties of police officers in respect of persons with mental illness) of Mental Health Care Act, 2017 after which she was produced before the Metropolitan Magistrate in Borivali (West). The court ordered that the woman be admitted to the hospital for seven days for observation and treatment. She was then admitted at Cooper hospital.

“Two teams were appointed to look after her,” said an officer. Meanwhile, the police got reports on her mental health from Cooper hospital stating that she was mentally challenged after which she was admitted to the Regional Mental Hospital district in Thane. “When we spoke to her, she kept repeating ‘Parsa’ following which we started working on that lead. Parsa turned out to be her native place,” the officer said.

The Borivali police then got in touch with Parsa Bazar police station, through whom they got the address of her brother Salim Ahmad Hafiz in Palghar.

“We took his address from them and subsequently contacted him. Hafiz told us that he did not lodge any police complaint because he was not treated well when he had gone to the police station to lodge a complaint when her sister had gone missing the last time,” said an officer, adding, “We completed the formalities and as her health was improving, we took permission from the court and handed her over to her brother.”