Mental health support: ST commission seeks IIT-Bombay’s response to allegations by student body

THE NATIONAL Commission for Scheduled Tribes (NCST) has taken cognisance of a complaint filed by Ambedkar Periyar Phule Study Circle (APPSC) at the Indian Institute of Technology Bombay on the lack of mental health support for SC/ST students at the institute.

Referring to APPSC’s complaint, a letter by NCST sent to IIT Bombay states, “The commission has decided to investigate the matter. You are hereby requested to submit facts and information on action taken on the allegation within three days of the receipt of the notice.”

The APPSC, a students’ collective from the campus in June last year had complained to the commission. “The largest chunk of caste-based harassment students face is due to the anti reservation sentiment prevalent on the campus. The institute’s student wellness centre is currently functioning as a mental health centre for issues of upper caste students and is ignoring caste based issues that students from reserved categories are facing.”

There was no response from the IIT administration on the issue raised and the subsequent letter by the commission. However, it is important to note that IIT Bombay in fact has been the first IIT to have a dedicated SC/ST Cell on campus for sensitisation. It already conducts a course on caste awareness to ensure inclusivity.