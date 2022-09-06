scorecardresearch
Monday, Sep 05, 2022

Menstrual hygiene in govt-aided schools: Are you waiting for auspicious day to frame policy on issue, asks HC to state

The court was hearing a PIL by law student Nikita Gore through advocate Vinod Sangvikar. (File Photo)

The Bombay High Court on Monday came down heavily on the Maharashtra education department for not ensuring sufficient clean toilets and effective menstrual hygiene management for girls in schools in both the urban and rural areas. The court said that it was painful to see the “sorry state of affairs” and questioned the government if it was powerless or waiting for some auspicious day to frame a detailed policy on the issue.

A division bench of Justice Prasanna B Varale and Justice Sharmila U Deshmukh made oral observations after perusing a report submitted by the Maharashtra State Legal Services Authority (MSLSA) which, through its District Legal Services Authorities (DSLAs), had conducted a surprise inspection of at least 15 government-aided schools from rural and urban areas in nearly 12 districts including Mumbai as per July 25 court order.

The bench noted that of 235 schools inspected by the DLSAs across the districts under jurisdiction of the principal seat of the HC, hygiene conditions in 207 were below standard. The court was hearing a PIL by law student Nikita Gore through advocate Vinod Sangvikar that sought direction from the authorities for effective implementation of the Menstrual Hygiene Management National Guidelines, 2015. On July 25, a division bench led by Chief Justice Dipankar Datta had said that “any failure by authorities would amount to denial of basic human right to live with dignity apart from compromising on the health issues of the children.”

On Monday, Justice Varale-led bench perused MSLSA’s report and remarked, “The situation is very bad not just for rural areas but also urban areas, including suburbs of Mumbai facing such issues… What are your (state) education officers doing? Are they only interested in issues like transfers?…Is it not their duty to personally inspect the schools periodically, at least once in three months?”

After Additional Government Pleader Bhupesh V Samant submitted that the ratio of number of students and appropriate number of toilet blocks under the Right To Education (RTE) policy was not clear, the bench said, “These are all technical riders. Are you (state) prevented from coming up with policy? Are they waiting for an auspicious day to do this?…Have your education inspector reported to superior officers about unhygienic conditions at existing toilet blocks? Leave aside extra washrooms…”

Advocate Abhinav Chandrachud for the petitioner said that to have Parents-Teachers Associations (PTAs) in rural areas to monitor menstrual hygiene in schools was beyond reasonable.

Justice Varale said, “Your (state) officers require external pressure (of PTAs)? Even a preliminary perusal of the report shows 80 per cent schools lack facilities related to cleanliness and sanitary napkins. It pains us…Situations in other parts including districts like Gadchiroli, Osmanabad, Akola or Konkan region must be worse than this.” The court allowed the petitioner to file an additional affidavit in reply to the report within three weeks and posted further hearing after four weeks.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 06-09-2022 at 01:03:48 am
