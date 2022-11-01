scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Nov 01, 2022

Men’s washrooms in Mumbai’s underground Metro stations to have diaper-change facilities for babies

This facility will be available at all 26 stations in Metro 3 from Cuffe Parade to SEEPZ.

So far, Metro Line 3 has achieved overall project progress of 75.65 per cent. While civil work has seen a completion rate of 86.9 per cent, tunneling work is 99.2 per cent complete. (file)

The men’s washrooms in stations of Mumbai’s first underground Metro line will have diaper-changing facilities for babies, the Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation Limited (MMRCL), the implementing authority for the project, has said. This will be the first time in India that such a facility will be provided on the premises of a Metro station.

This facility will be available at all 26 stations in Metro 3 from Cuffe Parade to SEEPZ.

Also Read |Mumbai’s Metro Line 2A, 7 clear designs & standards testing

Officials said the decision was taken keeping in mind the fact that a number of women work out of offices in the city and men share the responsibility of the children equally. “Metro 3 intends to provide this facility to ensure convenience to children who need diaper change during Metro journeys,” said the spokesperson of Metro 3.

Phase 1 of the project will kick off in December 2023 while Phase 2 will be commissioned in 2024.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key- November 1, 2022: Why you should read ‘Tragedy and Accountabili...Premium
UPSC Key- November 1, 2022: Why you should read ‘Tragedy and Accountabili...
SUVs to cement mixers, Dalit beneficiaries of TRS scheme stuck with their...Premium
SUVs to cement mixers, Dalit beneficiaries of TRS scheme stuck with their...
Bending norms through football and activism: Meet India’s delegates at ge...Premium
Bending norms through football and activism: Meet India’s delegates at ge...
How suspension bridges work, and what could have happened in Gujarat&#821...Premium
How suspension bridges work, and what could have happened in Gujarat&#821...

So far, Metro Line 3 has achieved overall project progress of 75.65 per cent. While civil work has seen a completion rate of 86.9 per cent, tunneling work is 99.2 per cent complete.

More from Mumbai

The 33.5-km-long Metro line 3, once fully commissioned at increased cost of Rs 33,406 crore, is expected to rid the suburban railways of congestion.

First published on: 01-11-2022 at 09:04:12 pm
Next Story

Common ITR form for all taxpayers on anvil, I-T dept invites stakeholder comments

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Nov 01: Latest News
Advertisement