Men’s washrooms in Mumbai’s underground Metro stations to have diaper-change facilities for babies

The men’s washrooms in stations of Mumbai’s first underground Metro line will have diaper-changing facilities for babies, the Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation Limited (MMRCL), the implementing authority for the project, has said. This will be the first time in India that such a facility will be provided on the premises of a Metro station.

This facility will be available at all 26 stations in Metro 3 from Cuffe Parade to SEEPZ.

Officials said the decision was taken keeping in mind the fact that a number of women work out of offices in the city and men share the responsibility of the children equally. “Metro 3 intends to provide this facility to ensure convenience to children who need diaper change during Metro journeys,” said the spokesperson of Metro 3.

Phase 1 of the project will kick off in December 2023 while Phase 2 will be commissioned in 2024.

So far, Metro Line 3 has achieved overall project progress of 75.65 per cent. While civil work has seen a completion rate of 86.9 per cent, tunneling work is 99.2 per cent complete.

The 33.5-km-long Metro line 3, once fully commissioned at increased cost of Rs 33,406 crore, is expected to rid the suburban railways of congestion.