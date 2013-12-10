Men who robbed a store,shot at commuter repeat offenders: Cops

The Kurla railway police claimed to have found out that the man who had allegedly shot at and injured a Mumbra resident on a local train Friday had along with his three accomplices also robbed a jewellery store at gunpoint Thursday. Police said the four are repeat offenders.

The four had boarded the train from Vikhroli. When they had an argument with one Tabrez Jethwa,one of them allegedly fired twice at him using a country-made gun,injuring him in the forearm and back.

We compared the CCTV footage of the Nahur railway station and the jewellery store. It confirmed that both the crimes were conducted by the same four men, said Senior Police Inspector Shivajirao Dhumal,Kurla Railway Police station. Efforts are on to nab the four.

gautam.mengle@expressindia.com

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App