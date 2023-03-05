Member of outfit affiliated to Uddhav faction among 2 held

A day after MNS leader Sandeep Deshpande was allegedly attacked by persons wearing masks at Shivaji Park in Dadar, two men, including the 56-year-old vice-president of Maharashtra Rajya Mathadi and General Kamgar Sena — affiliated to Shiv Sena (UBT) — were arrested on Saturday, the Mumbai Police Crime Branch said.

Ashok Kharat (56) and his accomplice Kishan Solanki (25) were arrested from Bhandup. The police said Kharat, Solanki and two others allegedly attacked Deshpande with cricket stumps and bats around 7.15 am on Friday while he was on his morning walk. The police said two other accused in the case have been identified and are being traced.

Soon after, a team from Shivaji Park police recorded Deshpande’s statement and registered a case on charges of attempt to murder, criminal intimidation and common intention under IPC. Deshpande suffered a fracture in his hand and an injury on his leg.

The Bharatiya Kamgar Sena, meanwhile, claimed that while Kharat is not its member, it is yet to be ascertained if he is associated with Maharashtra Rajya Mathadi and General Kamgar Sena.

Vinod Ghosalkar, a vice-president of Bharatiya Kamgar Sena, said, “Kharat is not associated with Kamgar Sena. It is yet to be ascertained if he had any connection with our other units like Mathadi Sena or other Sena outfits. There are many units of Shiv Sena… It also has to be ascertained whether he was a former or current office-bearer if he is indeed a member of any of these outfits.”

The MNS workers had claimed that Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT) had a hand in the attack. “Everyone knows who is behind the attack but I am not scared of anyone. I will keep speaking,” Deshpande had said.

Speaking to the media, Additional Commissioner of Police (Crime) Dyaneshwar Chavan said, “We formed eight teams to locate the miscreants. With the help of CCTV camera footages, technical analysis and informants, the two suspects were arrested from Bhandup.”

The police said Kharat has cases of attempt to murder, assault and kidnapping registered against him in Bhandup and Dombivali. “Solanki and two others followed Kharat’s instructions. Early Friday, they joined Kharat to attack Deshpande. The accused have alleged that Deshpande was speaking ill about Shiv Sena leaders, due to which he decided to attack him,” said Chavan.

“So far, it appears that Kharat is the main accused. We are trying to ascertain whether anyone else is backing him,” he added.