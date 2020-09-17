Member of NCB team probing Rhea Chakraborty case tests Covid positive

The team member, who was earlier tested positive, has been quarantined and all other team members tested negative,” K P S Malhotra, Deputy Director, NCB, said.

AN OFFICER of the NCB team probing into the narcotics case, in which actor Rhea Chakraborty along with 17 others has been arrested, tested positive for Covid-19 on Wednesday. Four other members of the SIT have tested negative.

“All members of the NCB SIT got tested for Covid-19. The team member, who was earlier tested positive, has been quarantined and all other team members tested negative,” K P S Malhotra, Deputy Director, NCB, said.

Two persons, including actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s former manager Shruti Modi and talent manager Jaya Saha, who were called to the NCB’s Mumbai office for questioning Wednesday, were sent back and asked to join the investigation later. “We will summon them after following protocol for the virus,” an officer said.

While the NCB has made 18 arrests in the narcotics case, Modi and Saha are accused in an FIR registered on the basis of WhatsApp chats provided by the ED. No arrests have been made in the case as yet.

