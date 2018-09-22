Mehul Choksi seeks cancellation of NBW again, cites man calling for his killing on TV

Mehul Choksi. (File) Mehul Choksi. (File)

Again citing threat to his life, absconding diamantaire Mehul Choski on Friday approached the special CBI court in Mumbai with an additional plea to cancel the non-bailable warrant issued against him earlier.

In his plea, Choksi stated that fresh facts have emerged, making it imperative for him to make additional submissions. He claimed that a news television channel, during a debate on July 27, 2018, had received a call from a man named Harish from Goa. Choksi claimed that the caller said that a team should track down Choksi and that he should be “shot down”.

“The caller also declared that the applicant is ‘guilty’ and said that ‘killing’ of one person will set an example. The above fact makes it clear that the present applicant (Choksi) has a serious threat to life on his return as if a person is having the audacity to suggest to shoot the applicant on national television, then one can easily imagine the threat that he is facing if he returns to India,” Choksi claimed in the plea filed through advocates Sanjay Abbot and Rahul Agarwal before the special court.

In June, while seeking cancellation of a non-bailable warrant issued against him, Choksi had claimed that he could not return to India due to the “recent trend of mob lynching”.

The special court has directed the CBI to file a reply on the plea. Choksi and others, including his nephew Nirav Modi, have been named as accused in two cases filed by the CBI for allegedly cheating PNB by facilitating the issuance of fraudulent letters of undertaking.

