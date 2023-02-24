scorecardresearch
Thursday, Feb 23, 2023
Mehul Choksi case: No evidence against public servants, says CBI

The FIR claimed that in 2020 a complaint was received from an office bearer of the Industrial Finance Corporation of India (IFCI) that the accused had entered into a criminal conspiracy between 2014-2018 to cheat the financial institution.

Mehul Choksi
NEARLY A year after CBI filed a complaint against diamond merchant Mehul Choksi, his company Gitanjali Gems and unknown public servants, the central agency this week told the special court that its probe had not revealed any involvement of public servants.

The CBI informed the court that it is yet to file a chargesheet but its investigation had not revealed any culpability of public servants. The investigating agency submitted that with no public servants named as accused, the Prevention of Corruption Act cannot be invoked in the case, and hence the case should be transferred from the special court to an additional chief metropolitan magistrate’s court. Special Judge D P Shingade allowed the plea. The other accused will continue to face allegations under the Indian Penal Code, including cheating and forgery. In the FIR filed in April 2022, the CBI had named Choksi, Gitanjali Gems and four valuers along with ‘unknown public servants’ and ‘unknown persons’. It was alleged that low quality ‘lab-prepared chemical-vapour diamonds’ and other inferior colour stones were shown as real gemstones, over evaluated and pledged as security against a loan of Rs 25 crore.

First published on: 24-02-2023 at 04:06 IST
