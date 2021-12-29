Mumbai: Mega block on Central Railway

The Central Railway will enforce an infrastructure block on Kalva-Diva Slow corridor on January 2 and 3 for work on the 5th and the 6th Lines. Local train services will not be available at Kalva, Mumbra, Kopar and Thakurli stations during the block.

Railway officials have advised passengers availing rides from Kalva, Mumbra, Kopar and Thakurli stations to board trains from Thane, Diva, Dombivali and Kalyan, respectively, during the block period.

The block will be operated on Up and Down slow lines from 2am on January 2, 2022 (Sunday) till 2am on January 3 (Monday).

Suburban train Services will run as per schedule on 3.1.2022 (Monday). But 18 long-distance trains will be cancelled from January 1 to January 3 and four trains would be short-terminated owing to the block.

According to railway officials, during the block, Up slow/semi-fast services to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) leaving from Kalyan from 11.52pm on January 1 (Saturday) to 11:52pm on January 2 (Sunday) will be diverted on Up fast line between Kalyan and Mulund skipping halt at Thakurli, Kopar, Mumbra, Kalva stations and further re-diverted on Up slow line at Mulund station and arrive destination 10 minutes behind schedule.

Moreover, the Down slow/semi-fast services from the CSMT leaving Mulund from 5am on January 2 (Sunday) to 1.15am on January 3 (Monday) will be diverted on Down fast line between Mulund and Kalyan stations skipping halt at Kalva, Mumbra, Kopar, Thakurli stations and arrive destination 10 minutes behind schedule.

“The railway administration has arranged to run buses in coordination with Municipal Transport Undertakings for the benefit of passengers. Dombivli originating /terminating locals will not be available during the entire block period,” an official said.

During the block period, slow line locals will halt on fast line platforms at Thane, Dombivli and Diva.

“After the block, Up and Down slow line services will run via newly laid Up and Down slow line through rail flyover and will halt at the new platform of Mumbra station,” the official added.

MAIL/EXPRESS SERVICES:

Cancellation of Express Trains Journey Commencing on 1.1.2022 (Saturday)

12112 Amravati-Mumbai Express

12140 Nagpur-Mumbai Sewagram Express

17611 Nanded–Mumbai Rajyarani Express

Cancellation of Express Trains Journey Commencing on 2.1.2022 (Sunday)

11007 / 11008 Mumbai-Pune-Mumbai Deccan Express

12071 / 12072 Mumbai-Jalna-Mumbai Janshatabdi Express

12109 /12110 Mumbai-Manmad-Mumbai Panchvati Express

11401 Mumbai-Adilabad Nandigram Express

12123 /12124 Mumbai-Pune-Mumbai Deccan Queen

12111 Mumbai-Amravati Express

12139 Mumbai–Nagpur Sevagram Express

11139 Mumbai-Gadag Express

17612 Mumbai-Nanded Rajyarani Express

Cancellation of Express Trains Journey Commencing on 3.1.2022 (Monday)

11402 Adilabad-Mumbai Nandigram Express

11140 Gadag-Mumbai Express

Short termination/Short origination of Express trains

17317 Hubballi-Dadar Express JCO 1.1.2022 will be short terminated at Pune and 17318 Dadar-Hubballi Express JCO 2.1.2022 will short originate from Pune

11030 Kolhapur–Mumbai Koyna Exp JCO 1.1.2022 will be short terminated at Pune and 11029 Mumbai–Kolhapur Koyna Exp JCO 2.1.2022 will short originate from Pune