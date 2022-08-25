Meeting soon on redevelopment of old buildings in Dahisar: Fadnavis

The state government will hold a meeting to find a solution to the redevelopment of old buildings in Dahisar which are stuck due to height restrictions of the signalling base of Airports Authority of India. Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said the government will hold a meeting on the issue within two months.
The issue was raised by Dahisar MLA Manisha Choudhari (BJP).
“We have an installation of Airports Authority of India in Dahisar and there was a height restriction and redevelopment had stopped due to this. Many people did not get rent from builders as redevelopment projects stopped. On August 10, we all had a meeting with regional executive director of AAI and they said that if they get a 40 acre plot, they can shift the plot to Gorai and nearly 50,000 persons can restarted redevelopment which is stalled,” said Choudhari.