Meet to discuss detailed project report on Mumbai-Hyderabad bullet train today

A MEETING to discuss the detailed project report of the proposed Mumbai-Hyderabad bullet train will be held at the Thane Collectorate on Monday at 11 am. District collector of Thane, Rajesh Narvekar confirmed the meeting.

The distance between the two cities is 717km and it takes 15 hours to cover the distance. The train service will reduce this travel time to 3 and a half hours.

The National High Speed Rail Corporation (NHSRC) is tasked with the 508km Mumbai-Ahmedabad High Speed Rail Link project. The other Mumbai project is the proposed 753-km Mumbai-Nashik-Nagpur corridor. NHSRC has proposed six corridors spanning 4,109 km, the remaining being Chennai-Bengaluru-Mysuru (435 km), Delhi-Varanasi (865), Delhi-Ahmedabad (886 km) and Delhi-Amritsar (459 km).

The train service from Mumbai to Hyderabad will have 11 stations. It will connect Mumbai with the Navi Mumbai airport, Pune, Lonavala, Pandharpur and Solapur.

The proposed Mumbai-Hyderabad High Speed Rail Corridor is planned to run along major expressways, national highways, greenfield areas, and may pass through arterial roads of the intermediate city road network for high-speed rail connectivity between different cities along the corridor.

The fare structure is yet to be finalized but is expected to be 1.5 times the existing first-class AC fare on the Indian Railways’ current service.

The line’s official fare structure, prices and rules are expected to be finalized closer to the start of commercial operations. The maximum speed will be 350kmph and the average speed will be 250 kmph. Each train will be able to carry 350 passengers.