Meet Nayak: India’s largest single shield hard rock TBM for Thane-Borivali Twin Tunnel project

Thane-Borivali twin tunnel project: The tunnelling work is set to commence on the Thane-Borivali Twin Tunnel project. Being implemented by the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA), the 11.84-km-long project is expected to significantly enhance connectivity and reduce travel time from 1.5 hours to just 15 minutes.
The project involves constructing twin tunnels under the Sanjay Gandhi National Park, along with access roads linking the Western Express Highway at Borivali and Ghodbunder Road at Thane. The two tunnels will be built using the most advanced TBM (Tunnel Boring Machine) technology to ensure safe, efficient and eco-friendly construction with minimal ground disturbance.
This most advanced TBM, named Nayak, is the country’s largest single-shield hard rock tunnel boring machine. Another TBM, Arjuna, is also set to be launched soon.
Each TBM measures 86 metres in length and features a cutter head diameter of 13.34 metres. A total of four TBMs will be deployed, two each from the Borivali and Thane ends. These machines operate with precision cutting at a speed of 4.5 rotations per minute and each TBM weighs around 2.5 metric tonnes.
According to MMRDA, the Nayak has been named after a ‘Butterfly’ (Moduza Procris) found in Sanjay Gandhi National Park. “The species is known for its strength, agility and precision. A reflection of the TBM’s power, control and leadership underground,” it said.
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According to MMRDA, each tunnel will feature three lanes, including a dedicated emergency lane, with cross-passages every 300 metres. These tunnels will be equipped with advanced ventilation systems, modern firefighting equipment, smoke detectors and illuminated LED signboards.
Anish Mondal is a journalist with over nine years of experience covering the railways and roadways. Currently a member of the Indianexpress.com editorial team, Anish specializes in high-impact sectors.
Professional Journey
Anish began his career at the public broadcaster Rajya Sabha Television (now Sansad TV), where he developed a foundational understanding of legislative processes and national governance. In 2018, he transitioned to digital financial journalism at FinancialExpress.com, spending nearly six years refining his expertise in market trends and corporate reporting. Before joining The Indian Express in 2025, he served as a key contributor at ETNowNews.com.
Education & Expertise
Anish’s reporting is backed by a rigorous academic background in communication and the humanities:
Master of Journalism and Mass Communication (MJMC) – Apeejay Stya University
Post Graduate Diploma in Journalism and Production (PGTVRJP) – Apeejay Institute of Mass Communication
Bachelor of Arts (English Honours) – University of Calcutta
Areas of Coverage
Connectivity: Detailed reporting on the expansion of Indian Railways and National Highway networks. ... Read More