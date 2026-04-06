Meet Nayak: India’s largest single shield hard rock TBM for Thane-Borivali Twin Tunnel project

Thane-Borivali twin tunnel project: The tunnelling work is set to commence on the Thane-Borivali Twin Tunnel project. Being implemented by the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA), the 11.84-km-long project is expected to significantly enhance connectivity and reduce travel time from 1.5 hours to just 15 minutes.

Thane-Borivali Twin Tunnel project TBM

The project involves constructing twin tunnels under the Sanjay Gandhi National Park, along with access roads linking the Western Express Highway at Borivali and Ghodbunder Road at Thane. The two tunnels will be built using the most advanced TBM (Tunnel Boring Machine) technology to ensure safe, efficient and eco-friendly construction with minimal ground disturbance.

This most advanced TBM, named Nayak, is the country’s largest single-shield hard rock tunnel boring machine. Another TBM, Arjuna, is also set to be launched soon.