Meera Isaacs: ‘My focus as senior advisor will now be on the new building for the international curriculum’

Meera Isaacs, the first woman principal of one of the city’s most prestigious schools – John Connon and Cathedral school – has retired from the position. As she takes up the new role of senior advisor at the school, she tells Pallavi Smart about the Indian education system, pandemic-induced changes and other aspects.

Q. So many Indian students go abroad to smaller countries to study medicine and many of them don’t even qualify for a license to practice in India. How do you see this and what do you think needs to be done?

India is not able to provide adequate opportunities to its youngsters. First of all, it cannot be such a horribly expensive affair, that it is well beyond the means of the common man. More importantly, the focus has to shift from the confines of mainstream degrees such as lawyer, engineer and doctor. We have to provide a huge palette of options to our kids. We must empower them to find their true interests in life, and make careers in those fields. What children need is guidance to follow their passion and not an en masse craze for very specific and commonly sought degrees.

Q. How do you see the National Education Policy (NEP)? Do you think the Indian School Education system needs some changes?

The NEP is right in spirit but it has to be implemented well. The focus has to be on the primary or basic level of education. What the Arvind Kejriwal government did with public schools in Delhi is a good example. Similarly, Aaditya Thackeray, too, seems to have good ideas. But simply changing the affiliation of schools to other boards may not be the only way; teacher training is of utmost importance. The lax mindset that permanency in the teaching profession can bring has to change by bringing holistic result parameters. One thing that bothers me is the three-language formula – why are we allowing our children to crumble under pressure? It is obvious that knowing the languages of respective states is important but why does it have to be mandated as an additional subject in school?

Q. How do political leaders play a role in the education system?

I’m not sure all political leaders are capable of helping build the next generation amid their votebank policies. Religion should be one’s personal affair and should definitely be out of the education sector. What happened in Karnataka is unfortunate. While it is a school’s prerogative to decide whether or not to insist on uniforms, there is no point in exaggerating the situation for political gain.

Q. With the introduction of digitalisation, several ed-tech platforms have come up. What are your views.

While digitalisation is here to stay, it should be used as a tool to make teaching effective. But human connection is integral to the education system. Focusing just on digitally educating children will be a completely one-dimensional approach.

Q. As you retire from the post of principal, what will you miss the most? Please share your vision about the new role.

I have been associated with the school for over four decades after starting as just a substitute teacher. It has been an experience that has been intrinsic to my growth, both personal and professional. Generations of children have passed out of school during my tenure. In fact, you share a very different rapport with students as a language teacher. I will miss my regular interactions with students as well as teachers. My focus as senior advisor will now be on the new building for the international curriculum.