Thane civic chief orders probe into actor taking jab through ‘unfair means’

The Thane Municipal Commissioner on Sunday ordered an inquiry, after a BJP leader made allegations that film actor Meera Chopra had taken the Covid-19 vaccine by using “unfair means”.

Thane civic chief Vipin Sharma has ordered to form a committee to verify the allegations, the report of which has to be submitted within three days.

The BJP had alleged that Chopra got a photo ID card identifying her as a supervisor at a private firm, using which she got her jab at the civic body’s Parking Pass centre under the frontline worker category.

Sandeep Malvi, deputy municipal commissioner and spokesperson of Thane Municipal Corporation, said, “Several questions are being raised on how the celebrity Meera Chopra got the vaccine in Thane and, hence, the commissioner Vipin Sharma has ordered an inquiry in the matter. After a report is submitted, the commissioner has directed strict action if any wrongdoing is found.”

Chopra, however, has denied the allegations and said she did not use fraudulent means to get the jab.

In a statement on Twitter, she said, “We all want to get vaccinated and we all are trying our best to do that. Similarly, I also tried by asking help from people I knew and after 1 month of trying I was able to get myself registered in one of the centres. I was just asked to send in my Aadhaar card. The ID that has been floating on social media is not mine… I totally condemn such practices and if any such ID has been made I would want to know how and why.”