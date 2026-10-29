Meenakshi Shinde resigns as Shiv Sena Thane women’s wing chief amid Purnekar murder row

A month after the murder of Shiv Sena (UBT) worker Pradeep Purnekar in Thane, Meenakshi Shinde, a former Thane mayor and a close aide of Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, resigned as the district chief of the Shiv Sena’s women’s wing on Thursday amid allegations linking her to the case.

Her resignation came within 24 hours of Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik publicly suggesting that she step aside from her party post until the investigation was completed. Shinde submitted her resignation to Eknath Shinde, the Shiv Sena’s chief leader.

The murder has triggered a political confrontation in Thane, with the Opposition raising questions over Shinde’s alleged links to the case. Sarnaik, a senior Shiv Sena leader, said on Wednesday that he would himself step down from a party post if faced with serious allegations, until they were resolved.