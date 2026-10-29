Meenakshi Shinde resigns as Shiv Sena Thane women’s wing chief amid Purnekar murder row

A month after the murder of Shiv Sena (UBT) worker Pradeep Purnekar in Thane, Meenakshi Shinde, a former Thane mayor and a close aide of Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, resigned as the district chief of the Shiv Sena’s women’s wing on Thursday amid allegations linking her to the case.
Her resignation came within 24 hours of Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik publicly suggesting that she step aside from her party post until the investigation was completed. Shinde submitted her resignation to Eknath Shinde, the Shiv Sena’s chief leader.
The murder has triggered a political confrontation in Thane, with the Opposition raising questions over Shinde’s alleged links to the case. Sarnaik, a senior Shiv Sena leader, said on Wednesday that he would himself step down from a party post if faced with serious allegations, until they were resolved.
“If serious allegations are made against me, I would tell the party chief that I should step aside until the allegations are proved,” Sarnaik said, adding that it was his personal view that Shinde should relinquish her party post until the inquiry was completed.
In her resignation letter, Shinde alleged that accusations against her on social media and within political circles were part of a conspiracy to put pressure on Eknath Shinde, who is also the district’s guardian minister. She claimed that leaders across party lines were joining hands to target her and the party leadership.
Shinde maintained that she had worked with complete loyalty and had done nothing that would bring disrepute to the party or its leadership. She said she was distressed that her name was being linked to a case with which she claimed to have no connection.
She said she was resigning to protect the party’s reputation and the dignity of its leadership.
Shinde, a former mayor and a sitting corporator in Thane, is considered close to Eknath Shinde. Her resignation comes amid mounting political pressure on the ruling Shiv Sena over the murder.