Medicine shortage: Haffkine director shifted

The Medical Director of Haffkine Bio-Pharma Corporation — Dr Madhavi Khode Chaware, got transferred as Additional Divisional Commissioner, Nagpur on Monday.

The Indian Express on Monday had reported on how Haffkine, Maharashtra’s nodal official body for centralised purchase of medicines failed to foresee the sudden surge in requirement of medicines and delayed the annual procurement of over 2,500 types of medicines. This resulted in 18 state government hospitals affiliated with the government medical colleges (GMCs) now running out of even basic, life-saving medicines.

Chaware on Monday was transferred as Additional Divisional Commissioner, Nagpur. Saurabh Vijay Secretary, Medical Education and Drugs Department confirming the transfer stated that she has been transferred for ‘personal reasons’.

Deans of various medical colleges had blamed Haffkine, saying it had failed to foresee the surge in requirement of medicines and delayed the procurement. Chaware blamed technical issues behind the delay. “In some cases, despite floating a tender, we couldn’t place the order as the consigning list was with DMER. Without that list, I didn’t know the requirements of the colleges to place the orders.”