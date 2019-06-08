Payal Tadvi suicide case: ST commission in Mumbai for probe

The National Commission for Scheduled Tribe is in Mumbai to inquire into Dr Payal Tadvi’s death and allegations of caste discrimination. The commission met BYL Nair hospital administration and state government officials to check the progress in the case. They are set to meet Tadvi’s family on Saturday.

Tadvi, a second-year gynaecology student in TN Topiwala National Medical College, committed suicide on May 22, allegedly after facing caste-based remarks and harassment. Her three seniors have been accused by her family of driving her to commit suicide.

National Commission for Scheduled Tribe chairperson Nand Kumar Sai is also set to meet state health officials and police to understand what evidence is available in the case. According to Maharashtra State Commission for Schedule Caste and Scheduled Tribe, the commission will conduct a separate inquiry from state into the matter.

“In state level findings there are multiple lapses found in the way the investigation was handled by police,” said member secretary Sandesh Wagh.

Meanwhile, Dr S D Shirodkar, head of gynaecology department in Nair hospital under whom Payal studied, has been transferred to Dr RN Cooper hospital. Shirodkar was last month issued a showcause notice following Tadvi’s death. Tadvi’s family had approached Shirodkar complaining about harassment, following which Shirodkar had changed Tadvi’s unit for two months. Prima facie Nair hospital administration found no negligence on part of Shirodkar.

State health officials on Friday also said a state level committee has found harassment charges against Tadvi’s three seniors. Medical Education minister Girish Mahajan’s office, however, said they are waiting for the report to be submitted to them.