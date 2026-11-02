50 per cent of medical posts vacant, Maharashtra jails at 140% capacity

Maharashtra’s prisons are overcrowded by nearly 40 per cent, with more than 38,500 inmates housed across 60 facilities, while nearly half the medical officer posts remain vacant. The prison system has just one full-time psychologist and one psychiatrist, with 19 of the 21 sanctioned posts in these two categories lying vacant, the state government has told the Bombay High Court.

According to an affidavit filed by Director General of Prisons and Correctional Services Suhas Warke, 38,515 inmates were lodged in the state’s prisons as of April 30, 2026, against a sanctioned capacity of 27,503, taking occupancy to nearly 140 per cent.

Of the 100 sanctioned medical officer posts, 52 were vacant. This included 11 of 12 psychologist posts and eight of nine psychiatrist posts.