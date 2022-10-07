Medical PG admissions: Candidates seek cancellation of 1st round of seat allotment

Amid the ongoing chaos of post-graduation (PG) admissions for medical seats in Maharashtra conducted by the Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell, mass emails and letters have been sent by aggrieved candidates and their parents to authorities. They are demanding cancellation of the first round of allotment after discovering that as many as 400 seats were missing from the list.

Demanding to scrap the first round of seat allotment, one of the letters by the candidates states, “Students have felt cheated and have doubts about fraud being played on them by authorities with hidden agenda of trying to fill seats in deemed and all-India quota first with high scorers by creating such artificial shortage of approved seats. It looks like it’s a ploy so state seats can be allocated to favour lower-scorers, once the round one cut-off date to withdraw seats ends on October 10.”

The letter, by aggrieved students and parents, has been sent to the Commissioner of CET Cell, Directorate of Medical Education and Research (DMER), and Medical Education Minister Girish Mahajan.

However, CET Cell Commissioner Mahendra Warbhuvan said, “Medical PG admissions will continue as per schedule. The letter does not change anything.”

When asked if the reduced 400 seats are going to be opened for round two, Warbhuvan said, “There is no clarity about it yet.”

After the first round of seat allotment on Tuesday, candidates of medical PG admissions cried foul as the number of seats allotted in this round was lower than the number of seats declared under the seat matrix. There was no allotment for a total 400 seats, including government as well as private medical colleges. While the CET Cell issued a notice regarding this, stating that these seats have been removed from the total pool as they still await some necessary permissions, candidates said it was suspicious that a significant chunk of seats was kept out of allotments.

Students had questioned the reasoning of the CET Cell, as most of those seats are in government medical colleges that already have required approvals. It has also led to added worry over securing a good medical PG seat, due to additional riders this year such as limited options to seek a better seat.