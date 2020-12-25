Medical college assistant dean arrested: Two more women say they were also duped

BMC had ordered an internal inquiry much before his arrest and suspects that he has taken money from several other aspiring medical students. (Representational)

Two more women have come forward and lodged a complaint against Rakesh Verma, the assistant dean of Lokmanya Tilak Municipal Medical College, who was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly duping an MBBS student of Rs 50 lakh by promising her a seat in a postgraduate course.

The police said that the statements of the two female aspiring students were recorded on Friday who have said that they were duped to the tune of Rs 44 lakh and Rs 20 lakh respectively under the pretext of facilitating a postgraduate seat in medicine.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Vijay Patil confirmed the development and said, “Other two victims approached us on Thursday, a day after Verma’s arrest. We called them to the police station accordingly and their statements were recorded. We have been told that even they were looking for admission for MD course and they were duped.”

The police had earlier said that a woman identified as Alisha Sheikh, who originally hails from Madhya Pradesh, wanted admission in Lokmanya Tilak Municipal Medical College for which she met the assistant dean in August. “Verma instead demanded Rs 50 lakh from the complainant,” said an investigator, adding that they have learnt that the complainant has transferred Rs 21.10 lakh to Verma’s account from her father’s account.

But as he failed to facilitate her a seat in MD course, the complainant approached Sion police station and lodged a complaint. A case was registered and subsequently a team was sent on Wednesday and he was brought to the police station for inquiry from his house at Doctors’ quarters at Nair hospital in Mumbai Central.

“During the course of inquiry, we ascertained that he had taken Rs 50 lakh from the complainant following which the assistant dean was arrested,” read the press note issued by the Mumbai police on Wednesday.

