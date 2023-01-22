Medical board to examine retd ACP: Court: 2 reports by doctors on Pradeep Sharma’s further hospitalisation contradictory

In its detailed order constituting a medical board for the examination of retired ACP Pradeep Sharma, who is admitted at Sassoon hospital in Pune while being in judicial custody in connection to the Antilia terror scare and Mansukh Hiran murder case, the special court has said that the two reports submitted by doctors on whether he requires further hospitalisation are contradictory.

The court on Thursday said that on July 29, 2022, a report was given by the doctors to the superintendent of Yerwada jail in Pune, where Sharma was then lodged, and another report was submitted on November 15, 2022.

It added that while the previous report stated that Sharma had no ailments and his health was stable, the second one recommended his further treatment and tests for ailments, including diabetes and high blood pressure.

“Upon perusal of these reports, they are totally contradictory to each other. It is also seen that the accused is admitted in the Sasoon hospital. In such circumstances, it is necessary to constitute a committee of expert doctors headed by the dean of the Sasoon hospital, Pune…,” the court said, adding that a report be submitted to it after Sharma’s thorough examination.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) had moved an application before the court seeking directions to the hospital to constitute a board stating that while Sharma was admitted to Sassoon hospital, a report from the jail said that he had not cooperated in undergoing tests, which could mean that he was misusing the hospital facility to avoid jail. Sharma was arrested in 2020 by the NIA. His bail application is pending before the Bombay High Court for orders.