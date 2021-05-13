scorecardresearch
Wednesday, May 12, 2021
Mediapersons must be declared as frontline workers: Fadnavis writes to CM Uddhav Thackeray

Fadnavis stated that 12 states have already declared mediapersons as frontline workers

By: Express News Service | Mumbai |
May 13, 2021 3:48:35 am
Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis.

In a letter to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday, Leader of Opposition in the state Assembly, Devendra Fadnavis, demanded that all journalists and camerapersons be declared frontline workers and given access to Covid-19 vaccines immediately.

Fadnavis stated that 12 states have already declared mediapersons as frontline workers. “Unfortunately, Maharashtra has not not taken any decision to consider journalists, who are in the field covering spot events, as frontline workers,” he wrote.

“In the second wave, the number of Covid-19 cases and deaths are high. If journalists are included in the frontline workers’ category, they can have easy access to Covid-19 vaccination,” said Fadnavis.

