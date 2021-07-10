scorecardresearch
Medha Patkar, several workers detained

The protestors were let off at night.

By: Express News Service | Mumbai |
Updated: July 10, 2021 1:15:02 am
Social activist Medha Patkar, Delhi Police, Farmers protests, Medha Patkar news, Medha Patkar farmers protest, republic day violence, republic day farmers protest, india news, indian expressSocial activist Medha Patkar. (File)

The Dadar police Friday detained several unemployed mill workers of Century Yarn & Denim Mills in Madhya Pradesh along with social activist Medha Patkar, while they were protesting against the company at its headquarters in Worli.

The protestors were let off at night.

Over 50 people, including unemployed workers, had come from MP to take part in the protest.

“After a court battle, the workers were getting salaries even after the mill shut down. But on June 29, the company put up an order stating all the workers will have to take VRS and put a deadline of July 13. We want the company to give workers back their employment by reopening the mill,” Jagdish Khairaliya of Shramik Janta Sangh said.

