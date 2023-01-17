Mechanism required for regulating stray dog population, observes Bombay High Court

THE BOMBAY High Court on Monday observed that a mechanism needs to be evolved for the regulation of the high population of stray dogs on the streets regarding their feeding, grooming, neutering and vaccination. The court sought assistance from a city-based NGO ‘The Welfare of Stray Dogs.’

A division bench of Justice G S Patel and Justice S G Dige was hearing a plea filed by six residents of a society in Navi Mumbai seeking to direct the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) to identify and demarcate feeding stations in public places for stray dogs. The plea also challenged the fines imposed by the concerned housing society for feeding stray dogs. The HC appointed a lawyer in December 2021 to mediate the issue.

“When we have a high population of stray dogs, a mechanism has to be evolved for their neutering, collaring, vaccination and grooming. We have to seek the assistance of such groups that have been working towards the welfare of such dogs,” Justice Patel orally observed.

The court noted that the petitioners referred to the wider issue of care, control and upkeep of stray dogs along with the protection of the rights of citizens and said that if an NGO added as a party to the case, which has expertise on the matter, it would be helpful to assist the court.

The court also pulled up the Seawoods Estates Limited (SEL) which manages the residential complex for not allowing drivers, domestic helps and other service providers to the petitioners’ houses.

The bench said that an earlier bench had directed SEL not to take any action against the petitioners. “So now you (SEL) reduce their lives to such utter misery by not allowing basic service providers to their homes? How can you prevent people from going?” Justice Patel questioned SEL.

The bench asked the NGO to be made a party to the case, and also asked the petitioners to file an application raising their grievances and posted further hearing in the matter to March 2.