Mechanical engineer loses Rs 80,000 in cyber fraud impersonating customer care of hypermarket chain

A cyber fraudster posing as an executive of a retail hypermarket chain allegedly tricked a 49-year-old mechanical engineer working for Bombay Port Trust to reveal his bank details and withdrew Rs 80,000 from his account, said the police.

According to the first information report (FIR) registered at the Wadala police station on November 12, the complainant held a Big Bazaar profit club card and had a balance of Rs 10,000 in it. As the Big Bazaar outlet in his locality had shut down, he decided to withdraw Rs 10,000 from his club account.

Other reads | Based on app history, Mumbai court grants bail to food delivery agent booked under Pocso Act

On November 11, around 12.30 pm, he found several Big Bazaar customer care numbers on the internet. He ended up calling a fraudster who had given his number as that of the Big Bazaar helpline. The fraudster made him install the AnyDesk app on his mobile phone which enables a third party to view one’s mobile phone activities.

The fraudster then asked the engineer to share his credit card details and used them to do banking transactions. He found the one-time password (OTP) received on the engineer’s phone and used it to withdraw Rs 80,000 from his bank account. When the engineer saw alerts from the bank intimating about transactions, he got his credit card blocked and later approached the police.