‘Meat blood residue’: FDA shuts Mumbai’s 108-year-old Olympia Coffee House canteen

Colaba’s 108-year-old Olympia Coffee House and the canteen at Nair Hospital were among 14 food establishments across Maharashtra whose licences have been suspended by Tukaram Mundhe-led Food and Drug Administration (FDA) during a festive-season food safety drive.

The action against Olympia Coffee House followed a consumer complaint received through the FDA’s Safe Food Safe Maharashtra campaign.

An inspection on September 16 found a urinal in the food storage area, cockroach and fly infestation, meat blood residue inside a refrigerator, and food being handled directly on the floor.

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Inspectors also found unhygienic food preparation and utensil-washing facilities, unclean water, improper segregation of raw vegetarian and non-vegetarian food, and damaged wooden chopping boards. Food handlers were not wearing appropriate protective clothing, the FDA said.