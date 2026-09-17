‘Meat blood residue’: FDA shuts Mumbai’s 108-year-old Olympia Coffee House canteen

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Colaba’s 108-year-old Olympia Coffee House and the canteen at Nair Hospital were among 14 food establishments across Maharashtra whose licences have been suspended by Tukaram Mundhe-led Food and Drug Administration (FDA) during a festive-season food safety drive.
The action against Olympia Coffee House followed a consumer complaint received through the FDA’s Safe Food Safe Maharashtra campaign.
An inspection on September 16 found a urinal in the food storage area, cockroach and fly infestation, meat blood residue inside a refrigerator, and food being handled directly on the floor.
Inspectors also found unhygienic food preparation and utensil-washing facilities, unclean water, improper segregation of raw vegetarian and non-vegetarian food, and damaged wooden chopping boards. Food handlers were not wearing appropriate protective clothing, the FDA said.
Of the 35 food handlers, 34 had not undergone mandatory food-safety training, while water-testing reports and sanitation records were also unavailable.
“The food licence of Olympia was suspended under Section 32(3) of the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006, read with Regulation 2.1.8(4) of the Food Safety and Standards (Licensing and Registration of Food Businesses) Regulations, 2011. During the suspension, the establishment has been directed to stop the purchase, preparation, storage, sale and distribution of food. Further action will be considered after the deficiencies are rectified and the premises pass re-inspection,” FDA officials said.
The Nair Hospital canteen also faced immediate suspension after inspectors found serious food safety and hygiene violations. The FDA said the action was taken considering the health and safety of patients and visitors.
In Chembur, the licence of Blink Commerce Private Limited, operating from Pestom Sagar Road, was suspended over violations of prescribed hygiene and health standards.
Licences of Vishwas Sweets and Snacks and A-1 General & Dry Fruits in Ghatkopar West, Milan Punjab in Worli, and Sadguru Sweets in Malad East were also suspended.
The FDA inspected 27 food establishments, issuing improvement notices to another 13.
The drive also resulted in the seizure of 2,813 kg of milk and dairy products worth Rs 7.38 lakh across the state. Another 2,580.7 kg of food products and 12.5 litres of toddy, valued at Rs 4.66 lakh, were seized.
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