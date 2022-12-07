Measles outbreak: State health department to organise special vaccination campaign

To contain the spread of measles, the state health department has decided to conduct a special vaccination campaign in two phases between December 15 and January 25, 2023. Under this, children aged between nine months and five years, who have missed their scheduled dose of measles-rubella (MR), will be inoculated with the two doses at an interval of four weeks.

As of now, over 1.72 lakh children are due for their first and second doses.

For this, the health department has instructed all districts to collect the data of children who haven’t been vaccinated against their target of immunisation.

The special vaccination drive will be carried out between December 15 and 25 in the first phase. In the second phase, it will be held from January 15 to 25 next year.

“It has been instructed by the health minister and the task force to boost up the vaccination drive across the state. So, we will identify these dropout children and inoculate them,” said Dr Pradip Awate, State Surveillance Officer.

The decision comes on the back of Maharashtra witnessing 109 outbreaks of measles – the highest since 2019. Children between 6 months and 5 years were found to be more severely impacted by measles with most of them being unvaccinated. The total number of confirmed cases has surged to 851 to date.

Meanwhile, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has set up 52 health posts across the city where 14,285 children between the age group of 9 months and 5 years have been administered additional doses while 725 children between six to nine months given zero doses of MR vaccine.