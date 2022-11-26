Measles outbreak in mumbai: Form task force, rope in religious leaders & NGOs for awareness, officials told

Maharashtra Public Health Department minister Tanaji Sawant on Friday directed authorities to form a task force to suggest methods and control the spread of measles in the state.

The state government will rope in religious leaders, teachers, NGOs and elected representatives to spread awareness about the vaccination against measles.

“A district wise task force will be formed to ensure that the outbreak of the disease is under control,” said Sawant after holding a meeting with officials from the state’s public health department via video conference.

Sawant told officials to undertake survey of children in the age-group of six months to five years by forming teams comprising officials in the department. “These children should be given an additional focus,” he said, adding the force will get a better idea about the spread of the disease in districts once the survey is completed. The authorities have also been asked to take steps to isolate children with malnutrition from those suffering with the disease.