scorecardresearch
Friday, Nov 25, 2022

Measles outbreak in mumbai: Form task force, rope in religious leaders & NGOs for awareness, officials told

The state government will rope in religious leaders, teachers, NGOs and elected representatives to spread awareness about the vaccination against measles.

Maharashtra Public Health Department minister Tanaji Sawant on Friday directed authorities to form a task force to suggest methods and control the spread of measles in the state.

The state government will rope in religious leaders, teachers, NGOs and elected representatives to spread awareness about the vaccination against measles.

“A district wise task force will be formed to ensure that the outbreak of the disease is under control,” said Sawant after holding a meeting with officials from the state’s public health department via video conference.

More from Mumbai

Sawant told officials to undertake survey of children in the age-group of six months to five years by forming teams comprising officials in the department. “These children should be given an additional focus,” he said, adding the force will get a better idea about the spread of the disease in districts once the survey is completed. The authorities have also been asked to take steps to isolate children with malnutrition from those suffering with the disease.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Babil Khan: ‘Baba would have been happy watching Qala… and would’ve...Premium
Babil Khan: ‘Baba would have been happy watching Qala… and would’ve...
Investment lessons in crash of high-profile IPOs as Sensex surgesPremium
Investment lessons in crash of high-profile IPOs as Sensex surges
Ex-ISI boss, ‘mullah general’ Asim Munir is Pakistan Army chi...Premium
Ex-ISI boss, ‘mullah general’ Asim Munir is Pakistan Army chi...
Bihar to bring Ganga to parched towns — by tapping its flood waterPremium
Bihar to bring Ganga to parched towns — by tapping its flood water

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 26-11-2022 at 01:37:32 am
Next Story

Mosques in Govandi and Bhiwandi join in efforts to remove vaccine hesitancy

Decision 2022 | Our election coverage from Gujarat and Himachal, stay updated
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Nov 25: Latest News
Advertisement
close