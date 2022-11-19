Measles outbreak: In 7 months, only 41.9% of eligible kids vaccinated with both doses in Mumbai

While Mumbai is dealing with measles outbreak in eight wards, a presentation made the state public health department before Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Thursday revealed that between April and October, only 41.9 per cent of the eligible population in the city had taken both doses of measles vaccines. In 2021, the figure was 78 per cent against the national coverage goal of 90 per cent.

The presentation also showed that during the same period, the state has attained 58 per cent measles vaccine coverage. In 2021, it was 96.8 per cent.

When contacted, BMC commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal refuted the data. However, a senior BMC official, confirming the data, said: “Due to the fourth Covid-19 this year, the rate of vaccination has reduced but we will increase it by the end of year. Usually, vaccination coverage gets a boost at the end of year.”

Till now, 176 cases of measles have been detected in the city. Of the nine suspected deaths associated with the infection, only one child was fully immunised. Shinde, in Thursday’s meeting, had attributed the outbreak to lack of vaccination coverage.

As per the data presented to the CM (accessed by The Indian Express), between the April and October, against the target of vaccinating 1,71,890 children with the first dose, the BMC managed to vaccinate only 73,120 (42.5 per cent). Similarly, against the target of vaccinating 1,69,872 children with the second dose, only 70,102 (41.2 per cent) were vaccinated.

During the same period, the state recorded 60 per cent and 56 per cent coverage of first and second doses, respectively. “There are two main targets to eliminate measles – 95 per cent vaccine coverage in both doses and zero dropouts. But the BMC has fallen far behind. Till October, it should have attained at least 60 per cent coverage,” said a senior official from the state health department.

A central high-level multi-disciplinary team that visited Mumbai earlier this week has also criticised the BMC for the low vaccine coverage. Last year, of the 1,74,973 children to be vaccinated, 1,30,282 (74.4 per cent) were vaccinated with the first jab. Against the target of 1,72,973 for the second jab, 1,41,691 (82 per cent) were vaccinated. At the same time, the state achieved a 97 per cent success rate.

In 2019, before Covid-19 pandemic, Mumbai had recorded 92 per cent coverage of the first dose and 90 per cent of the second jab. “The Covid had disrupted the immunization so, we did witness a drop in 2021-22,” the officer stated.

Now, though BMC is tracking those who have missed doses and holding camps, health officials said it is too late, as children require a month to develop antibodies to fight the virus. “It takes at least a month for the antibodies to be produce in body after taking MR-1 vaccine. So, just because one has taken the first dose, the infant is not immune for the next one month until the antibodies are produced. The first dose should be given at the age of one year, as before that the body doesn’t generate antibodies properly,” Dr Mukesh Agrawal, former head of paediatric department at KEM hospital in Parel.

Till Thursday, 754 vaccination camps were held, in which 7,660 children were vaccinated with MR-1 and 6,302 with MMR (measles-mumps-rubella).

“Studies have shown that vaccines are never 100 per cent protective, but once measles vaccine is taken, even if the child gets the virus, the impact will be very mild,” said Dr Asmita Mahajan, consultant neonatologist and pediatrician at S L Raheja Hospital in Mahim.