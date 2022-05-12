MCZMA clears Bankot creek cleaning plan

The Maharashtra Coastal Zone management authority (MCZMA) has approved a plan to clean up Bankot creek and also a part of Savitri river that passes through Mahad. Last year, Mahad, a town in Raigad, was inundated due to heavy rain.

The minutes of the MCZMA meeting said the Maharashtra Maritime Board had proposed to carry out dredging work in 5.6 km of Bankot creek. This will clear the channel, increase the depth, and improve the carrying capacity. It will also help in mitigating flooding situation in Mahad.

As per Environment Impact Assessment report, Savitri is an important western coast rivers. High tide and low tide situation affects navigation vessels in Savitri beyond village Dasgoan, which is located at around 8 km from Mahad. It added that studies have indicated that Savitri has a good population of marsh crocodile and various strategies can be implemented to conserve the same.