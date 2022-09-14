MCZMA clears Aarey Kudus power transmission line project

The Maharashtra Coastal Zone Management Authority (MCZMA) has cleared the Aarey Kudus power transmission line which will augment Mumbai’s power supply by 1,000 MW. The authority’s permission was required as 2.2 km of the 80 km-line passes from the Vasai and Kaman creek.

The proposed transmission line will start at Maharashtra Electricity Transmission Corporation Limited (MERC) station at Kudus right up to Aarey Milk Colony in Goregaon.

While the minutes of the MCZMA meeting said the transmission line will not change the land cover of the region, 33,722 sq m of area will be affected in the drilling under the Kaman and Vasai creek.

The minutes of MCZMA also said that 79 mangrove trees will have to be cleared. For each tree cut, the project proponent will have to plant five.

In 2013, MERC had approved the project. Subsequently, the state transmission utility decided to change the scope of the project, sending it back to the drawing board where it remained till 2018. Adani Electricity secured a licence from MERC in March 2021. The project is on schedule and will be completed in 2025-26.