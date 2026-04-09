MCOCA accused who escaped from Mumbai court re-arrested in Vasai-Virar

According to police, the incident occurred on Tuesday when Joseph was being escorted from Arthur Road Jail to the sessions court for a hearing. (Source: File/ Representational)

Two days after a dramatic escape from a city sessions court, a 47-year-old accused has been re-arrested by police in the Vasai-Virar area following a public disturbance.

The accused, identified as Harrison Joseph, had earlier been arrested in January 2025 in connection with an attempted murder case and booked under the stringent Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA).

According to police, the incident occurred on Tuesday when Joseph was being escorted from Arthur Road Jail to the sessions court for a hearing. Constable Prashant Kamble was taking him to the court lock-up as proceedings had yet to begin. Around 3 pm, on the third floor of the court building, Joseph allegedly pushed the constable, broke free, and fled the premises.