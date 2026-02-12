MCOCA invoked against 5 accused for firing at filmmaker Rohit Shetty’s home

The Mumbai police have invoked stringent charges under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) against the five accused booked for firing at filmmaker Rohit Shetty’s Juhu home. A special court sent the accused into further custody of the police till February 17.

The police told court that the firing was part of a conspiracy by the organised crime syndicate. The MCOCA is an Act meant to be invoked against such syndicates who commit offences for pecuniary gains. The police said that the accused wanted to create terror in the city. The police sought further custody of the five accused for another two weeks, stating that they want to probe into the links and whereabouts of absconding accused Shubham Lonkar.