MCOCA invoked against 5 accused for firing at filmmaker Rohit Shetty’s home

The Mumbai police have invoked stringent charges under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) against the five accused booked for firing at filmmaker Rohit Shetty’s Juhu home. A special court sent the accused into further custody of the police till February 17.
The police told court that the firing was part of a conspiracy by the organised crime syndicate. The MCOCA is an Act meant to be invoked against such syndicates who commit offences for pecuniary gains. The police said that the accused wanted to create terror in the city. The police sought further custody of the five accused for another two weeks, stating that they want to probe into the links and whereabouts of absconding accused Shubham Lonkar.
The lawyer for the accused, Ajinkya Mirgal, said there were no new grounds submitted by the police justifying the need for their further custody. Granting police their custody, the court said that sufficient time needs to be given to the police to probe the case further, noting that the case appears to be “the “tip of the iceberg”.
The five accused are Siddharth Yenpure (20), Samarth Pomaji (18), Swapnil Sakat (23), Asaram Fasale (27) and Aaditya Gayaki (19).
