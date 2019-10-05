MCC violation: Another plaint against Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis

Lawyer Satish Ukey, who recently got a shot in the arm with the Supreme Court directing, on his petition, that a case be heard against the alleged non-disclosure of two criminal cases by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis in his affidavit for the 2014 Assembly election, has filed another complaint against the CM before the District Election Officer, Nagpur.

In the complaint filed on October 2, Ukey has sought administrative and criminal action against Fadnavis and an officer working for him for the act of issuing a communication to the media regarding his (CM’s) position vis-a-vis the SC order. This issuance of communication, according to Ukey, was in violation of the Model Code of Conduct for elections.

The lawyer said the communication issued by the Special Work Officer at Chief Minister’s Secretariat was to give “personal and political gains to the CM”. This was done “on the instructions of CM Fadnavis,” he said. ENS