MCA seeks MU’s Kalina ground for cricketing activity

The Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) has requested the University of Mumbai (MU) to allow them to use the ground at Kalina for cricketing activities.

With Azad Maidan taken over for Mumbai Metro project, MCA relies on Cross Maidan, Oval and Shivaji Park to host maximum of their competitive games. Now, the MCA wants to sign a memorandum of understanding with MU to use their ground.

The association’s office bearers are said to have met Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar, who is a former MCA president, for guidance.

Cricket has come to a complete halt due to Covid-19, but MCA is keen to overcome the challenges and restart the game. MCA has also written to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray seeking clarity on when cricketing activities could resume in the city.

“We have been told that MU has some six acres of land in their campus. If things formalise then MCA will develop the ground for cricketing activities. At the same time, whenever MU wants for their activities, we will hand the arena back to them. We have all put forward our proposal to Pawar saheb and also with MU. We are hoping to finalise it in a month,” sources in the MCA said.

The MCA will also officially sign an MoU with MU to use their premises at Marines Lines. MCA uses MU ground next to Wankhede Stadium whenever any international game or IPL is held. The ground is used for one of the entries to the stands and also as a parking lot where television crew park their broadcast vans and technical set up.

