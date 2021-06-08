MBRRB identifies 21 cessed building as “high-risk” structures

There are a total of 14,755 cessed buildings under the jurisdiction of MBRRB which are old and dilapidated. These buildings are surveyed every year before the monsoon. (Representational)

THE MHADA’S Mumbai Building Repair and Reconstruction Board (MBRRB) has identified and declared 21 cessed buildings as “most dangerous and high-risk” structures in its annual pre-monsoon building survey report for 2021, released Tuesday. While 11 of these buildings have been identified for the first time, 10 others were flagged in the last year’s survey as well.

A bulk of these 21 buildings are situated in South Mumbai’s Mumbadevi Road, VP Road, Girgaon, Masjid and Bhoiwada lanes.

According to the MHADA, these high-risk buildings have a total of 717 residents and tenants, of whom 460 are residents and 257 non-residents. Of the 460 residents, 193 have already arranged for alternative accommodation on their own while 20 residents have been relocated to transit camps so far. Proceedings are underway to evict the remaining 247 tenants/occupants by issuing eviction notices, MHADA officials said.

There are a total of 14,755 cessed buildings under the jurisdiction of MBRRB which are old and dilapidated. These buildings are surveyed every year before the monsoon.

“The Board is in the process of instructing the occupants/tenants of these high-risk buildings to vacate the premises as required and make alternative arrangements in the transit camp. We are also appealing to the tenants/occupants of high-risk buildings to cooperate with the Board staffers and employees in evacuating the buildings to avoid loss of life and property,” Vinod Ghosalkar, chairman of MBRRB, said.