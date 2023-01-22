MBBS Student’s Disappearance in Mumbai: 13 months on, police arrest lifeguard, aide for murder

NEARLY 13 months after a 22-year-old MBBS student Sadichacha Sane went missing from Bandra Bandstand on November 29, 2021, Navy divers on Friday went looking for her remains in the sea off the spot where she was last seen with a lifeguard.

From the case being stuck at a dead end after a lie-detector test on lifeguard Mittu Sukhdev Singh (32) she was last seen with did not yield any result, there has been a flurry of activity over the past few days. Last Friday, Mumbai crime branch (Unit IX) said that they had arrested Singh in connection with the case, claiming they had enough evidence to seek his custodial interrogation.

The very next day, they arrested Abdul Jabbar Ansari (36), who they said had assisted Singh with destruction of evidence. The police on Thursday claimed that Singh during sustained interrogation said that Sadichacha was dead and that he had disposed of her body “100-150 metres in the sea” on November 29, when she was reported missing.

The police further said that he had used a life jacket and a fibre safety ring to keep her body afloat and released it at a spot from where he hoped the body would not emerge. The investigators said that Singh was being ‘vague’ about the motive but he told them that he had not planned to kill the girl.

He said that the duo had a scuffle when they were seated on a rock at Bandra Bandstand around 2.30am and he ended up pushing her to the rock where she hurt herself. He said they had a scuffle after the girl objected to his behaviour. The police on Saturday produced the two accused before the court and their custody was extended till January 25.

One of the few unanswered questions in the case is why Sadichacha, who did not know Singh, started talking with him, spent time with him on the beach and even clicked selfies which the police have recovered. Singh runs a Chinese stall on Bandra Bandstand. He told the police that on November 29, he saw Sane going near the sea in the night.

He claimed that he followed her to check if she was trying to commit suicide. The girl told him that she was not planning to jump in the sea following which the duo started talking and sat on a rock till around 2.30am. There are CCTV images in which the duo is seen together.

Her parents who reside in Palghar approached the police . They approached the Palghar police. The case was transferred to the crime branch after there was no headway.

During the investigation, the police said that Mittu Singh had not approached the police saying he had met the girl inspite of police putting up posters that the girl was missing. After recording his statement, the crime branch also conducted a lie-detector test in September which did not provide any further clues.

A senior officer said, “After we recorded the statement of five to six persons before a magistrate, we realised that we have enough evidence and the fact that she was last seen with Singh to seek his custodial interrogation, following which we placed him under arrest.”

Sadichcha’s family, however, is not satisfied with the police probe in the case.